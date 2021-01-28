Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of SBUX opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

