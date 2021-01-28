Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $111.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.85.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 127.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.