StarDEX Reaches Market Cap of $219,740.87 (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. One StarDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. StarDEX has a market cap of $219,740.87 and $4,673.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StarDEX has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00071920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.00902678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00052346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.39 or 0.04295784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017790 BTC.

StarDEX Token Profile

StarDEX is a token. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,011 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve. StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io.

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

