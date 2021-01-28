State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $417,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,678. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $277.34 million, a PE ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

