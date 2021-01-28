State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 213.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 640.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

HAYN stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.78 million, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.56. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

