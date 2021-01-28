State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,830 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 110.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 69.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 559.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 66,939 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $352.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.