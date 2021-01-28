State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $173,000 Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lannett were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lannett by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lannett by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lannett by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lannett by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

