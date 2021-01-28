State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $206,000 Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Unifi were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Unifi by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unifi by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,157 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $344.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

UFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

