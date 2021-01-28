State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $74,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Huntsman by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Huntsman by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Bank of America increased their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE:HUN opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.