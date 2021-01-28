State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,199 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EZCORP by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EZCORP by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 198,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EZCORP by 690.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in EZCORP by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 259,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 42,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.48. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $254.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.62.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $166.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.