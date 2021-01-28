State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 886 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 90.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 89,152 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,174,037.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,614 shares of company stock valued at $27,556,686 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

