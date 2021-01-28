Stealth (XST) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $8,229.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018151 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,404,756 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

