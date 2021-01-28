Steel Excel Inc. Sells 31,787 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 31,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,137.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steel Excel Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,400 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 35,100 shares of Steel Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,309,581.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 27,159 shares of Steel Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,019,277.27.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Steel Excel Inc. sold 10,244 shares of Steel Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $414,882.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $340.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330.01 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 349,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Steel Partners by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

