Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO) Trading Down 2.2%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.26. 48,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 91,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) from C$4.15 to C$4.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$155.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.47.

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

