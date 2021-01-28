Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $29,935,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,592,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,614,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,994,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

