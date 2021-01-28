STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Raised to $48.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

