Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,272 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,500% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 call options.

In other United States Antimony news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $149,259.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $529,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,048,518 shares of company stock worth $865,384. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UAMY opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.04.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

