Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,468 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,857% compared to the typical volume of 75 put options.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $520,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,676.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,343. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43,362 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

