Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,713 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,702% compared to the typical daily volume of 317 call options.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

