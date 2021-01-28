Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cornerstone OnDemand Call Options (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 898 call options on the company. This is an increase of 898% compared to the typical volume of 90 call options.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after buying an additional 264,217 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

