Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aqua Metals Call Options (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical volume of 2,793 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

