Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,832 call options on the company. This is an increase of 770% compared to the average volume of 1,015 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 560.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

