Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Announces Earnings Results

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

Shares of SYBT traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

