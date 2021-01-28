Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Target by 154.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after acquiring an additional 321,139 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 315,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Target by 132.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Target stock traded up $6.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.08. 125,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average is $158.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

