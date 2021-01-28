Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.6% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

TDOC traded down $9.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.91. 66,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.57 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.51 and a 1-year high of $294.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,615 shares of company stock valued at $59,578,674. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

