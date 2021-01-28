Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 1,975 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,185. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

