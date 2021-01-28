Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 955 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 162.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,778. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $320.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.58 and a 200 day moving average of $247.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

