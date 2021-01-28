Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,037,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,475,000 after purchasing an additional 199,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 673,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,508,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,186,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $309.15. 188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,299. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $314.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.54.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.