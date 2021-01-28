Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 1,246 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,007. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $262.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.81.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

