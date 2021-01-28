Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.45% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDOW. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 603,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

EDOW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.07. 19,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,881. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $28.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

