Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Stornoway Diamond shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 15,947,740 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Stornoway Diamond Company Profile (TSE:SWY)

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard mine located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

