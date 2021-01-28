STRAKS Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,504.37 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $61,504.37 and approximately $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded down 53.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $34,371.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.63 or 0.03984816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00397693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.33 or 0.01202540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 475.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00498479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00401646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00255279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00022664 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

