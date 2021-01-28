Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 2,768 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63.

