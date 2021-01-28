Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 2,438 Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $195.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

