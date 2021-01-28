Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 1,602 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 669.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $560,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $402.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.18. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $448.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Roku’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,398,010 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

