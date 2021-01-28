Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

