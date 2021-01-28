Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

