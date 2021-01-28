Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.