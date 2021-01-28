Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 745.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDC opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $36.30.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.