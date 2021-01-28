Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 62,433 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

