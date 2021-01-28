Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires New Stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,389.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $257,268. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $713.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. Research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

