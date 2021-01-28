Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires Shares of 2,060 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,077,000 after buying an additional 250,546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 83,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 271.6% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

