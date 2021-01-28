Strategic Wealth Designers Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Wealth Designers lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Tesla were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.04.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $864.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $819.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,735.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $742.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

