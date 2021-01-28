Strategic Wealth Designers Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $68.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $72.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

