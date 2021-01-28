Strategic Wealth Designers Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.