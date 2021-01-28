Streamr (DATA) Trading 9% Higher This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Streamr has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $38.27 million and $2.39 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00891423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.21 or 0.04192538 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,077,398 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

