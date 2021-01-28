Strs Ohio Acquires 3,921 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY opened at $223.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $259.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.