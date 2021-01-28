Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,375,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $22,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,874,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,540,000. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 689,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 529,852 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

CADE opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $21.50.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.