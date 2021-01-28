Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,868,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 184.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 314,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,523,000 after buying an additional 204,078 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

CSL stock opened at $145.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at $22,729,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.