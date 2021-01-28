Strs Ohio Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $24,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after acquiring an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 620,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,190,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Insiders have sold 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.53.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.